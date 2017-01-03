After Gilmore Girls, it's now time for another popular sitcom to return to television. Will & Grace, the American sitcom created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan that's largely credited for popularising homosexuality on television.

Leslie Jordan, who guest-starred on the show as Beverley Leslie, revealed in a radio interview that filming will commence in July. "It's back. Here's the way it works: NBC has ordered 10 episodes. It'll be for next season, so they'll [film] in July," she said. However, NBC is yet to confirm the return of the show that had Eric McCormack as Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and Debra Messing as Grace Adler, a heterosexual interior designer.

Jordan is the first Will & Grace cast member to open up about the show's return.

Just a day after Jordan's announcement, Megan Mullally, who played Karen Walker, tweeted out a photograph of herself, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Sean Hayes throwing their martinis at the camera. "Self-explan," she captioned the picture.

The lead pair too hinted at a revival back in October 2016, with McCormack telling People that they would "all be interested to get that call, I think," and Messing adding, "my wish [for a reunion] is that we did 10 [episodes] on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace."

The final episode of Will & Grace saw the lead characters reconciling after having a falling-out and disappearing from each other's life. They reunite years later after their children meet at college.

The Will & Grace revival is expected to be aired in the fall of 2017.