Gong Yoo-starrer Goblin aired its final episode on Saturday and the finale of the fantasy drama has left fans craving for more. Just minutes after the finale concluded, fans of the drama took to social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram urging the network to come out with a sequel.

"Cant move on from goblin, hopefully there will be a season 2, they could explore more since they could keep reincarnated," wrote one. Another added, "Who doesn´t want to see more of #Goblin? The best series in the world. However, it doesn't look like a sequel is in the works as the network is yet to address the possibility of the show coming back. Also, a sequel could explain the numerous questions that have remained with viewers when Goblin ended its 16-episode run.

The last two episodes of the show was indeed a tearjerker as it saw Kim Go Eun's character Eun Tak sacrificing her life to save a bunch of school children. This happened shortly after she married Gong Yoo's Kim Shin, who chose not to enter the afterlife so as to continue to be a part of Eun Tak's life. In the Grim Reaper's tea room, Eun Tak promised the goblin that she would return to him in her next life, and the final moments of the show saw her reuniting with Kim Shin in Quebec. Because she had refused to drink the tea of oblivion, Eun Tak remembered she was the goblin's life.

This wonderful reunion and uncertainty of what the future holds for them made the ending bittersweet. If there is a second season, it could explore what Kim Shin's life would be after Eun Tak's three lifetimes are up. Will he enter the afterlife with her similar to what the Grim Reaper and Sunny's ending? Also, will Sunny and the Grim Reaper ever cross paths with Kim Shin and Eun Tak?

One of the highlights of Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, was the bromance between Kim Shin and Grim Reaper, and it would be sad if the show doesn't give viewers more of this in the next season.

The show began with a lonely goblin going about working little miracles in the lives of ordinary citizens, and ended somewhat the same way. Although The Grim Reaper, Sunny and Eun Tak have all been reincarnated, Kim Shin is likely to outlive all of them.