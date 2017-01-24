The makers of The Flash and Supergirl have experimented with crossovers earlier, with a lot of success. It seems the La La Land sweeping awards at Golden Globe and Bafta have given the creators new ideas. The next cross over is going to be a musical. And when there is music, GLEE is always in order.

Combining a crossover and a sort of GLEE reunion (since Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist and Flash actor Grant Gustin were part of GLEE), the creators of The Flash-Supergirl are working on a musical crossover. TV Line reports that GLEE's Darren Criss will join Flash and Supergirl in a two-part crossover where Criss will be seen playing the Big Bad Music Meister.

"With our Flash and our Supergirl being Glee alums, how could we not have them go up against another Glee favorite like Darren Criss?" executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told TVLine. "We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can't wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister," he adds.

CW has confirmed a list of singers that will be lending their voices for the musical crossover including Jesse L Martin, Victor Garber, John Barrowman and Jeremy Jordan, Carlos Valdes, Gustin, Benoist and Criss. David Harewood and Chris Wood will also feature in the episode.

The crossover episode is anticipated to air on March 20 and 21. The crossover event will take place after the Supergirl episode, with most of the musical scenes taking place in The Flash's episode. The episode is aptly titled Duet. Dermott Downs will be directing The Flash part of the crossover. More details on the plotline are awaited. While we wait for the GLEE reunion/Flash-Supergirl crossover, viewers can watch the new episodes of Supergirl and The Flash on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET, on CW.