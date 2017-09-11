It is a well-known fact that Indian entertainment industry is a male dominated society, where superstars rule and actresses often remain their shadows.

Of late, many heroines have come forward expressing their opinions on the existing trend and now popular South Indian actress Bhavana has jumped on the bandwagon expressing her viewpoint.

Check: Is actress Bhavana on Facebook?

"Anyone can understand that movies are marketed in the name of superstars. If you look at my acting career, I was part of so many superhit movies, but it didn't benefit me much as nobody increased my salary because of that," Bhavana, who is currently basking in the success of Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Adam Joan, opened up during her interview with Manorama News.

Read Adam Joan review by audience

Meanwhile, during her chat show on Asianet News, as part of the promotion of Adam Joan, the actress hinted that on a trend that exists in Mollywood. Bhavana has apparently claimed that disliked persons are being quashed in the industry by certain people and added that such actions will not affect her personal life.

"I will fail in life only when I decide to do so. Just because I don't get many movies or if certain people try to keep me away from the cinema, it doesn't affect my life at all. It might end my profession. But my profession is just a small part of my bigger life and not vice-versa. I have a long life ahead," she said.

The actress, who will be getting married to Kannada producer Naveen this year, confirmed that she will continue her acting profession even after entering wedlock. "I will certainly act even after marriage as my would-be Naveen is such a supportive person."

Bhavana also thanked the people in Kerala for supporting her whenever she was in need. "I would like to say big thanks to everyone for your immense support, and you know for what!"

Meanwhile, Asianet News has announced that upon the request of the actress, they have decided not to air the full video of the interview.

Watch the videos of Bhavana's interviews here: