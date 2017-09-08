The fate of the upcoming movies of Janapriyanayakan Dileep has become uncertain ever since his shocking arrest over alleged involvement in the conspiracy to assault a popular South Indian actress.

The most affected project among them is director Arun Gopy's much-awaited political thriller Ramaleela, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 7.

However, its makers apparently postponed the release date to July 21 after Dileep's name started surfacing in connection with the abduction and assault case. The release of the big-budget entertainer hit a major roadblock when the Kerala Police arrested the leading actor on July 10.

With actor Dileep's arrest, what will be the fate of his next movie Ramaleela?

Recent reports have suggested that the movie will finally hit the theatres on September 22. popular trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai has tweeted: "If all goes well #Dileep's long delayed #Ramaleela tentatively slotted for September 22 via #TommichanMulakupadam [sic]."

However, debutant Arun Gopy, the director of the flick, has slammed this as fake information and added that rumours have become the latest definition for "news".

The filmmaker also confirmed that the makers are yet to finalise the release date, and will inform the audience as soon as they have a decision.

Ramaleela second teaser: Is Dileep trying to insinuate he is innocent?

"Rumours have become the latest definition for 'news'. We get to hear rumours about the release of the movie Ramaleela on 22 September. Surprisingly, the Ramleela team is unaware about this bit of news. We would like to inform that the release date will be announced shortly. Thank you. Ramaleela [sic]," Arun posted on his Facebook page.

Ramaleela, penned by Sachy, is the production venture of Pulimurugan-fame Tomichan Mulakuppadam. While Prayaga Martin, Mukesh, Renji Panicker, Vijayaraghavan appear in significant roles, Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar makes her comeback to Mollywood with the Dileep-starrer.

Watch the promo teasers of Dileep's Ramaleela movie here: