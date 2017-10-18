In the sensational actress assault case that shook the entire nation, the Kerala High Court had granted a conditional bail to Malayalam actor Dileep on October 3 after he spent 85 days in the Aluva sub-jail. Now, two weeks later, what we hear is that Dileep could be named as the prime accused in the abduction case of the popular south Indian actress.

The probe team has apparently collected over 20 evidence to point the finger at Dileep, who was associated with the abducted actress in many movies in Malayalam.

Currently, Pulsar Suni, who allegedly assaulted the actress in a moving car on February 17 is the main accused, while Dileep has been named as the 11th accused. If the rumours turn out to be true, Suni will become the second accused in the case.

Reports also suggest that the investigation team will take a final decision on the matter by Thursday, October 19, and the chargesheet is expected to be filed at the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate by next week.

However, the investigators are yet to recover the mobile phone used to capture the inappropriate visuals of the actress, who was waylaid on a highway when she was on the way to Kochi.

Meanwhile, Dileep, who has committed to a few movies, is expected to join the team of the upcoming project Kammarasambhavam on October 20. The last schedule of the epic magical realism flick kick-started at Vengara in Malappuram on October 9, and Tamil actor Siddharth makes his debut in Mollywood with the directorial venture of Rathish Ambat.