Last year, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Academy Awards and this year Deepika Padukone is reportedly heading to the Oscars 2017.

Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who has been working with the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star on her overseas promotion looks, sparked speculations that the Bollywood diva might attend Oscars 2017 when she posted a photo and Instagram story on the social media handle.

On Wednesday, Saltzman shared a photo of Deepika and said that she is travelling to Los Angeles. She captioned the photo, "LA here we come. Can't wait to see this beauty !!!"

On Thursday, she had shared an Instagram story that features an airport photo. Saltzman captioned the image, "@gracerichmonds is here too!!! Oscar here we come." These two photos sparked the speculations that Deepika might be going to the Oscars.

Several reports even suggest that Priyanka will be attending the Oscars again, but the Academy Awards producers have not made any announcement regarding the same. The only confirmed celebrities who will be attending the Oscars include includes Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, John Cho, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Tonight at 12:37/11:37c on CBS @latelateshow @j_corden #thelatelateshow A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

Meanwhile, Deepika is riding high on the success of her first Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The action-thriller, which features Vin Diesel in the lead role, is 2017's biggest grosser with $134 million box office income.

#Repost @vindiesel with @repostapp ・・・ Global... India already breaking records... you called it. Wow. #Blessed #Grateful A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

The film failed to perform at the North American box office, but it took the Chinese box office by storm. xXx: Return of Xander Cage smashed records in the neighbouring country and is dominating over Oscar-nominated films, including La La Land.