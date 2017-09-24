Arsenal are in a tight spot, especially when it comes to some of their major stars, who could leave the Gunners for free next season. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are two such players, who are in the last year of their contract and teams are exploring the possibility of signing them.

It was no secret when Manchester City wanted to sign Sanchez, but the deal could not materialise when Arsenal failed to find his replacement on summer transfer deadline day.

Now, Arsenal are in bad state and risk themselves of letting go Sanchez for free, which could happen as cash-rich French club PSG have also joined the race to sign the Chilean.

However, this does not seem to be the only problem for Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager, as German international Mesut Ozil may also not sign a new contract. It means Ozil could sign for any club for free. That would be shocking for Arsenal as Ozil is said to be on the radar of Manchester United, a direct rival of the North London club.

Ozil's representatives seem to have been in touch with Manchester United officials for a potential transfer.

The Red Devils are one of the best teams in England, and a chance of reunion for Ozil with manager Jose Mourinho, who was his manager during their Real Madrid, could play an important role in getting the deal done.

The manager has always been a huge admirer, and signing the player for free next summer could be one of Mourinho's biggest coup.

If Ozil decides to ignore a new contract, one thing is for sure, other clubs around the world will also look to sign him including teams in his hometown. Return to Germany will also be an attractive option, but Manchester United and Mourinho could be the ultimate deal.

As of now, Mourinho will be eyeing silverware this season with his current players, but he could also have his eyes on Ozil's contract situation.