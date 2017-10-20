Apple usually sells more than 10 million units of its iPhone in the first launch weekend but it may not be the case with its next-generation iPhone X if latest report is anything to go by. A popular analyst has claimed that Apple could face supply shortage of the new device over production issue.

The Cupertino giant is scheduled to release the iPhone X on November 3 weeks after it was announced. However, Apple fans could be left disappointed on the launch day as it could run out of stock within a short period of time.

It has been reported that the iPhone X launch could face problem over 3D sensor production and dot projector, but Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at KGI firm, has said that the biggest hurdle is the "flexible printed circuit board (PCB) for the antenna system," according to 9to5mac website. Apple is believed to have entrusted a new supplier to make antenna boards for a few months after Murata, which was initially supposed to supply antenna PCB, failed to meet the company's requirements.

KGI report said that problem arose with the iPhone X using separate PCBs for the telephoto and wide angle lenses, making it difficult for suppliers to make in huge quantity. The report went on to say that only 2-3 million units of the much-awaited handset would be available for purchase on the launch day, compared to 10 million units in case of earlier iPhones.

The iPhone X is priced between $999 and $1149. It features a 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED screen with 2,436x1,125 pixels (458 ppi pixel density), an A11 Bionic chipset with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor, an iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant, a 3GB RAM (not confirmed) and a 64GB/256GB storage (without microSD card slot).

In terms of camera, it mounts a dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash, a 7MP TrueDepth front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, and a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging (works with Qi chargers) and fast charging technology.