Apple's latest flagship iPhone X may have just hit the stores, but speculations on its successor have already started.

A popular analyst has now claimed the 2018 iPhone X will feature the same 6P-lens design seen in the current flagship.

In a note to investors, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone X (2018) will have 6P-lens design for its camera, contradicting earlier reports that camera of the next-generation device could be upgraded to a 7P-lens or a 2G3P hybrid lens.

"With its rear camera specs, iPhone X has managed to strike a phenomenal balance between picture quality and form factor design, in our opinion, given how far we've come today technologically," Kuo has written.

"Switching from a 6P lens to a 7P lens or a 2G3P hybrid lens, with camera module design largely similar to iPhone X's, would make for only limited improvements in aperture performance, we believe," Apple Insider quoted Kuo as writing.

There is no further information on the next iPhone that is still a year away.

It may be mentioned that the just-released iPhone X features a dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 7MP TrueDepth front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos.

The iPhone 8 Plus has scored 94 points according to trusted camera review website DxOMark, only next to Google Pixel 2 (98) and Huawei Mate 10 Pro (97).

The iPhone X camera is expected to be superior to the one in iPhone 8 Plus, as it has an f/2.4 aperture compared to f/2.8 aperture seen in the latter.

It is to be seen if the Cupertino giant will retain the 6P-lens design for its upcoming flagship, but it makes sense even if it turns out to be true as the camera in the current flagship is said to be very stable.