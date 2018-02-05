Apple is tight-lipped about its upcoming products, but several reports have claimed that it is planning to launch not one but three phones — the iPhone 9, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus — this year, and one of them will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch LCD display.

The Cupertino giant released three handsets — the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X — in 2017.

According to a report by Apple Insider, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPhone 9 with 6.1-inch LCD display will outsell the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus. He added that the device with an LCD screen would account for 50 percent of new iPhone shipments in 2018.

The iPhone Xs is expected to sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen and the iPhone Xs Plus a 6.5-inch OLED display.

It was earlier reported that the 2018 iPhones would have panels manufactured by LG, but Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the South Korean technology company might not be able to meet the production standards of Apple.

Kuo went on to say that Apple's next-generation handsets would have "logic boards built on substrate-like PCB (SLP) technologies."

Apple is expected to ditch Qualcomm and use Intel modems for its upcoming iPhone 9, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus. The devices are also expected to run on a 7nm A12 chipset.

The Cupertino-based smartphone-maker has a tradition of releasing iPhones in the second half of year, so its fans will expect to see the iPhone 9, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus at around the same time — most probably in September — this year.