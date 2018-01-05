After getting a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification, Deepika Padukone's Padmavati is now likely to clash with Anushka Sharma's Pari.

Padmavati, which is now titled Padmavat, has been cleared by the censor board with just five modifications including a change in the film's title. Although the new release date of the film has not been confirmed yet, it is being speculated that Padmavat will hit the screens on February 9.

It is the same date that Anushka-starrer Pari is slated to be released. Reports suggest that the makers of Pari might consider avoiding the clash.

"Pari is a small but concept-driven film. It's being co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment who are also producing a film with Padmavat lead actress Deepika Padukone. So, it won't be surprising if they actually move the date to accommodate Padmavat. But, the call will be taken only after Viacom 18 announces the official release date," DNA quoted a source as saying.

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali decides to release Padmavat on February 9, it would be wise for the makers of Pari to change its release date. Padmavat, which is already one of the most-awaited flicks, is now even more hyped because of the controversies surrounding it.

On the other side, Pari's first look poster had created curiosity among fans. But since then, there has been no build-up or promotions for the film.

Starring Deepika, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Padmavat was supposed to hit the screens on December 1. But owing to massive protests and threats from the Rajput outfits, and some objections from the censor board, the film's release date was pushed for indefinite period.

It was alleged that the movie would portray the character of Rani Padmini in bad light, following which many BJP leaders also made controversial statements against the makers of the movie.

There were even death threats openly made against Bhansali and Deepika. Even though the film is apparently free of the troubles, there are still some opposition against its release.