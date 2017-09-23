The Jimikki Kammal fever has stormed the Internet with people all over the globe dancing to the hit track from the Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, starring superstar Mohanlal. At a time when people have made Shaan Rahman's music an anthem, another interesting Malayalam song has surfaced online.

The latest track is sure to please music lovers, especially people in Angamaly in Kerala as it is about them and a popular dish in the town. The fast number, set in the backdrop of a wedding eve celebration in Angamaly, mentions how the flavoured mango curry is prepared by people there.

Actor Aristo Suresh, who made his debut in Nivin Pauly's realistic entertainer Action Hero Biju and rose to fame with Muthe Ponne Pinangalle song, is back with this latest track.

The song, titled Angamaly Manga Curry from the upcoming Malayalam movie Cuban Colony, has already become a hit among the audience within two days of its release. Suresh has rendered his voice for the celebration song for which the movie's director Manoj Varghese Parecattil has penned the lyrics, while it is composed by Aloshya Kavumpurathu.

The interesting track has been receiving a positive response from the audience and at the time of reporting, the four-minute-38-second video has been trending on the third position on YouTube India with over 60,000 views.

Will Angamaly Manga Curry song become the next anthem for Keralites after Jimikki Kammal? Decide for yourself!

Watch the video song here: