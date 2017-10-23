If you've been watching the mobile industry trend, you wouldn't be surprised with the way manufacturers are trimming the bezels to accommodate larger viewing spaces on smartphones. Apple, for instance, did away with bezels completely just like Andy Rubin's Essential and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Essential PH-1 and iPhone X are identical in terms of their bezel-free looks. But they do not fall under the same price range. Apple iPhone X is the costliest of them all at $999, whereas the Mi MiX 2 and Essential PH-1 are half that price.

Apple's iPhone X has spurred an overwhelming response among fans, who are holding on to their upgrade plans until the iPhone X arrives on November 3. As a result of this favouritism, sales of iPhone 8 seem to be suffering at the hands of the stylish iPhone X and partly due to the iPhone 7.

If most of the Apple fans are waiting for the iPhone X instead of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, it is natural that the demand for the priciest iPhone ever will be extremely high. It is no secret that Apple is in constraints with iPhone X production and the Cupertino-based tech titan is planning to have around 2-3 million devices ready for November 3 launch.

But a recent report predicted that iPhone X is set to have a pre-order record with over 50 million units. The iPhone X's biggest USP besides the design is the Face ID, but the company is said to be having problems with the dot projector – a key component used in the 3D sensor module for facial recognition, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

According to the latest IANS report, Apple COO Jeff Williams is going to meet Foxconn chairman Terry Gou later this month to discuss the production woes faced by its premium iPhone. Until Apple and Foxconn come up with a viable solution to meet the iPhone X demand, there might be some brands waiting to seize the opportunity.

Filling the void

Android co-creator Andy Rubin is already a step ahead. Essential Phone, the lauded bezel-less smartphone with top-notch features and no branding on the device, is seizing the moment with an attractive and a generous discount.

"To thank our early supporters who already own an Essential Phone, we're offering a $200 friends & family code to use on our website towards Essential 360 Camera or another Essential Phone," Niccolo de Masi - President and COO of Essential - wrote in the company's blog.

With this discount, the $699 Essential Phone comes down to $499 in the U.S., and customers wouldn't have to worry about the stock, at least for now. Since the discount is available for those who have already bought the phone, the discount won't apply without a sponsor.

Eligible customers can generate the promo code by submitting already-bought Essential Phone's IMEI number, serial number and email address before November 15. If you're considering a Thanksgiving gift, this should qualify as a generous one.