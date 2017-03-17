It appears like Amazon will kill two birds with a single stone with the entry of its intelligent personal assistant Alexa to iOS via its shopping app. The move will not only help boost the business of the e-commerce giant, but also has the potential to kill Siri or at least give it a run for its money.

Alexa is a wonderful thing with voice interaction capability. It responses to voice commands and can perform several tasks like music playback, read audio books, check weather, set alarm, and online shopping (can track package too). It is also seen in voice-activated smart Bluetooth speaker Amazon Echo.

Also read: This is how you can stop your children from making a shopping mess out of Amazon Echo

This amazing intelligent personal assistant has now come to iOS through Amazon's official shopping app. The app update has already come to some handsets and it should reach everyone by next week.

Can Alexa kill Siri? Maybe or maybe not, but the fact is many may find it smarter than Siri (depends on one's preference). Amazon's main objective of bringing Alexa to iOS might be to sell more things through the app, but it comes with pretty much the same features that are seen in Amazon Echo. Users can not only order things using voice command, but also get answer for almost all queries.

The iOS smartphone owners can now install the Amazon app, tap the microphone and throw queries at Alexa. If you ask for cat food, the intelligent personal assistant will display a list of similar products you had bought earlier, and you can place an order only if you confirm your identity with Touch ID.