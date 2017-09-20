Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly sealed a "no itimate scene" clause with the makers of Fanney Khan before signing the movie.

According to a Zoom report, Aishwarya agreed to be a part of Fanney Khan on the condition that she will not shoot any intimate scene with her co-actors in the movie.

The report stated that Aishwarya's intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had created much problem in the Bachchan family. The actress' mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan especially was highly upset with Aishwarya's hot scenes in the movie.

The report claimed that this is the reason why Aishwarya refused to shoot any intimate scene for Fanney Khan. However, the former Miss World had earlier spoken positively about the love-making scenes.

"It is about comfort level with my director. We know how the journey of the film would be. It wasn't wrong. I know my character well. There was calm and ease after working for so long. Today I have worked, I know the overview. It is about how you approach a character and doing that is relevant to times from 20 years ago. It is done in a classy way. It is not frivolous sensuality onscreen," she had told PTI.

Also, Amitabh Bachchan while speaking at 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival had appreciated the changing scenario of woman's portrayal in Indian cinema, and mentioned Aishwarya's dialogue from ADHM as one reference.

"More recently, there was a very liberated, divorced woman, Saba in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, who turned the tables irrevocably on men when she told her lover, 'Main kiski zaroorat nehi, khwaish banna chahti hoon", the mega star had said.