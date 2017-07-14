An FIR has been lodged against Tanmay Bhat for his 'inappropriate' tweet on PM Modi, reported ANI.

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell registered an FIR against comedy group AIB after they tweeted a meme about PM Modi by using the Snapchat dog filter pic.twitter.com/n2Wyym3wOQ — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

The comedy group-All India Bakchod (AIB), has been doing stand-up comedy and podcasts for more than a decade now and controversies seem to be their key for traction.

AIB on Wednesday tweeted a meme of Narendra Modi using Snapchat's dog filter. Calling the meme an 'obnoxious prank', a Twitter user Reetesh Maheshwari wrote to Mumbai police handle about the same and has asked the authorities to take legal action.

The cyber police at Bandra-Kurla complex are investigating the issue, said a Times of India report.

This comedy outfit, that loves to ruffle a few feathers each time with their video posts, had earlier landed in a controversy after Tanmay Bhat posted a video on Facebook with the title "Sachin vs Lata Civil War".

In the video, Tanmay superimposed the images of singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and showed them having a conversation if Virat Kohli were better than Sachin.

Tussle of words on Twitter

Maheshwari, wrote on the Twitter handle of the Mumbai police that legal action should be taken against Tanmay Bhat and AIB for posting a meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His exact words to Mumbai police commissioner: "Pradhan Mantri ke liye is taike ka behuda Mazak par @AllIndiaBakchod and @thetanmay par sakt karwayi hona chahiye."

AIB later removed the tweet later.

Tanmay Bhat posted the screenshot of one of the old posts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that said - 'We surely need more humour in public life'

He also told the tweeple that he would continue to make jokes and delete if necessary.

PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don't care what you think. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 13, 2017

Deputy commissioner of cyber police Akbar Pathan told TOI that the matter was being verified.

Mumbai Police has been getting complaints against AIB for the use of abusive language in the shows held in the city.