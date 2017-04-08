Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn are believed to have ended their three-year romance. The split is amicable and Munn is said to be the one who initiated the breakup because they were on different pages in life.

It remains to be seen if the Green Bay Packers quarterback will reach out to his estranged family now that he's no longer involved with Munn. Their family drama gained a lot of media attention during the previous season of The Bachelorette when Aaron's brother Jordon decided to take part in the dating reality show.

Jordon went on to win the season, and although his family members were featured on the show, Aaron was conspicuous by his absence. Jordan also opened up to his now fiancée JoJo Fletcher about issues with his brother, saying she wouldn't find Aaron during their hometown visit to Chico, California, on the show.

Earlier this year, Jordan and Aaron's father Ed spoke about the estrangement saying "fame can change things." However, he refused to delve into what actually caused the estrangement. "Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen," Ed told The New York Times, adding that he doesn't "think it's appropriate to talk about family stuff publicly," but "fame can change things."

According to reports, Aaron has not spoken to his family since late 2014, around the time he started dating Munn.

"Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."