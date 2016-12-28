Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has garnered appreciation from all quarters for his movie Dangal, which is a biopic on ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. However, the recent buzz is that the makers might face legal trouble, as a few segments in the movie have offended Geeta and Babita Phogat's coach PR Sondhi.

"They have changed the name to PR Kadam in the film, but somewhere the character is loosely based on my life. I have known Mahavirji (Phogat, wrestling coach and father of Geeta and Babita Phogat) for many years and he is a thorough gentleman. His two daughters have trained under me for more than three years and not once did he interfere. I don't understand the need to show the character as such a taskmaster. There were four other coaches, who were also involved (in the training), but they haven't been shown in the film at all," Mid Day quoted Sondhi as saying.

The movie showed 2010 CWG Women's wrestling coach as a negative character. This has irked Sondhi as he thinks the character is based on him. However, he has not yet watched the film and announced that he will decide whether to take a legal action or not after watching Dangal.

Sondhi argued that the final scene in the movie was fictional and nothing like that happened in real life. The scene shows that the coach locks Mahavir in a room during the Games and thus, he is not able to cheer for his daughter. "Distortion of facts has hurt my reputation. Once I watch the film, I will speak to the wrestling federation. I also plan to meet Aamir and seek an explanation," he added.

However, Sondhi also said that when he met Aamir, the actor asked a few general questions, but never mentioned the changes. Now, whether Sondhi will slap a legal notice on the makers or not, is something that will be decided only once he watches the film.