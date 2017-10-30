Most mobile phone makers might be busy gearing up for the launch of their 2018 flagships as they have mostly wrapped up major releases for this year.

The year 2017 was big with the premium handsets featuring the latest technologies but it's going to be bigger next year. It has now emerged that Qualcomm might release its Snapdragon 645 chipset soon, giving a clear hint that it might power the upcoming flagships like the Nokia 9, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 OnePlus 6, and Xiaomi Mi 7.

The report comes just days after Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 636 processor that features Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU, and delivers a 40 percent better device performance over the Snapdragon 630, and is built using 14nm FinFet process.

Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 635 in January this year but the new Snapdragon 645 is expected to come a month early. A Weibo user has posted alleged Qualcomm's invite to its Snapdragon Technology Summit to be held from December 4 to 8 in Maui, Hawaii. The upcoming chipset is expected to be announced at the event.

So, what does an early release of the Snapdragon 645 mean to the mobile industry? Well, it will enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that are planning to release their flagships in 2018 to introduce the technology on their devices. If the report turns out right, Nokia 9 could become the first handset to have it, as it's expected to arrive early next year.

Other upcoming flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Xiaomi Mi 7, OnePlus 6, and Samsung Galaxy S9 are also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset. It is almost certain that other major OEMs like HTC, Huawei, LG, Sony, OPPO, Vivo and Lenovo too will introduce the technology in their premium devices.