Wildfires ripped through the Napa Valley, forcing officials to order residents to evacuate. One of the largest fires in Santa Rosa has torched 20,000 acres and forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the Bay area and most of Southern California.
Wildfires blaze through Californias Napa Valley wine country and force evacuations
- October 9, 2017 22:38 IST
