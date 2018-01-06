Wild giant panda spotted and spooked in Chinese village

This wild giant panda was spotted strolling in a village of southwest Chinas Sichuan Province. The panda sauntered for about 10 minutes along the fence set up along a road, occasionally taking in the surroundings. The panda jumped into forest and walked away after noticing that someone was following it, according to the staffer. Bordering on the Sichuan Basin and Tibet Plateau, Baoxing County is an important habitat of giant pandas and the site where the black-and-white creature was first discovered.