A Peruvian man has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife by inserting an ornamental mortar bomb inside her vagina as a sex toy. Ruben Valera Cornejo told the police his wife Yubitza Llerena had asked him to use objects from home as sex toys.

Cornejo and Llerena from Arequipa in Peru had been drinking that night. Cornejo told the police he could not recall much about the night because they were drunk, but said his wife asked him to use any household object as a sex toy.

He used a 16-inch-long, 2.4-inch-wide mortar, which was inactive and used as an ornament, The Sun reported. He Cornejo claimed he fell asleep and found his wife unresponsive only when he woke up.

Police chief Javier Arana said they found the blood-stained mortar and other sex toys inside a handbag. The investigating officers also found painkillers.

"Painkillers were also found and it is believed they were used to control the pain," Arana said, according to the publication.

There is no word on the cause of death yet.

Meanwhile, Llerena's father Washington Llerena has said Cornejo should be jailed for the act.

"He should be jailed for what he did with my daughter. I will keep on fighting until the end," he said.

