Expectations on Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 5 are high after the stupendous success of its predecessor Redmi Note 4 in India but you could be in for a big disappointment if the reports are anything to go by.

The Chinese technology company has confirmed that it will unveil its new Redmi-branded '5' series smartphone in February but left fans confused whether it will be the Redmi 5 or the Redmi Note 5. There are also reports doing the rounds that Xiaomi is releasing the Redmi Note 4 successor on February, which happens to be Valentine's Day, so it won't be surprising to see a Note device soon.

However, several reports have claimed that Xiaomi is not releasing a new Redmi Note 5 device but relaunching the Redmi 5 Plus as the Note 5 in India.

This is not confirmed, and it appears like the Chinese company will not take the risk of spoiling its prospect in the ever-growing Indian smartphone market with such a move but if it does, it will surely disappoint fans. The fact is that Indian consumers will like to see a new Redmi Note device than an already released handset being launched in India with a different name.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus was released in December last year (available only in China) with a 6-inch (5.99-inch to be precise) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a 1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density), a 18:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system. It also has a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast battery charging 5V/2A.

However, latest reports have claimed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be a brand new device (not a rebrand of Redmi 5 Plus) with either a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) or a 5.99-inch Full HD screen with 2,160x1,080 pixels (403 ppi density) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is also expected to feature a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset for Indian market), an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Reports also have it that it will come in three variant -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155 / Rs 11,680), 4GB RAM + 32GB at 1,400 Yuan ($205 / €180 / Rs 13,626), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195 / Rs 14600).