Why West Palm Beach is becoming the new Wall Street

Floridas Palm Beach County is welcoming many newcomers. The area was put on the map after Donald Trump made his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach the Winter White House. Now its neighboring city, West Palm Beach, is seeing an influx of hedge funds, private equity firms and banks. Some are calling the city the New Wall Street. 
