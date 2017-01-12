Mollywood filmgoers have been eagerly waiting to see Bollywood actress Vidya Balan portraying the life of well-known poet Kamala Surayya (also called Madhavikutty or Kamala Das) on the big screen with the upcoming movie Aami.

Recently, rumours had it that the actress had backed out of the most-anticipated flick allegedly due to ideological differences in politics that she has with director Kamal. It was, however, refuted by Vidya's PR, who claimed that the shooting of the Malayalam movie has been pushed due to the film strike in Kerala. "Vidya is very much part of the film and she doesn't have any political allegiances," she had told the Times of India.

However, the latest we hear from the industry is that Vidya has officially backed out of the Kamal directorial due to unknown reasons. It is understood that even the filmmaker is left clueless on why the actress has unexpectedly exited from the project at the last minute shocking the entire team of the movie, which was scheduled to hit the screens during Vishu festival in 2017.

Vidya has reportedly not given a proper answer to Kamal though it was earlier rumoured that she had "trouble in getting into the shoes of the character." Meanwhile, reports also claim that the Kahaani actress had to leave the project as several Hindu outfits had opposed her playing the role of the controversial poet, who had converted to Islam at the age of 65.

However, the disappointed fans now ask if she actually walked out of the project due to ideological differences in politics or creative disagreement or something else. Though we are unsure on what made her pull out the film, it is sure that the actress' decision has left the entire crew of Aami in despair.