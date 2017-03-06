Bollywood has seen many on-screen couples over the years, but there are only a few who become everyone's favourite, like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. But Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are an on-screen couple who are turning out to be one of the likeable pairs in the industry.

They know each other since childhood and that friendship is reflected in their on-screen chemistry. Varun and Alia are Bollywood's star kids and both of them started their career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year.

The duo have achieved success with their individual films and have made a mark in the industry with their acting skills. Whenever they appear together, they set the silver screen on fire. After SOTY, Alia and Varun won hearts in Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on screen again. They will next be seen in the sequel, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, to be released on March 10. The film has already generated curiosity among people with its songs and trailer.

The duo are busy promoting the movie and we can't get enough of them. Though both of them have not accepted their real life relationships, Alia and Varun pull each other's legs on this. Alia is allegedly dating Sidharth Malhotra, while Varun's rumoured girlfriend is Natasha Dalal.

Check out Varun and Alia's pictures, which gives you a hint that they are one of the most likeable on-screen couples in Bollywood:

Welcome to UP. Lucknow ? A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

Delhi mornings. @aliaabhatt and me have a lot of work to do #bkd. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

#badrinthkidulhania non stop today in delhi A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:49am PST

? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:45am PST

Some flying during promotions today! ?- - ?Manoj A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:49am PST