The just concluded Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES 2017) in Las Vegas witnessed some of the world's biggest companies, including Sony, Honda, Samsung, LG, and others showcasing their products. But one start-up company stole the attention of the public with its innovative product -- Willow wearable smart breast pump.

Some may say it's not worth the attention it has received, but Willow wearable smart breast pump is very innovative. There are many smart pumps available in the market but there is nothing like the Willow. The newly announced device (if it completes the tasks it promises to deliver) will help mothers complete their daily work. Some mothers have to pump several times a day for months together, so the device can change their lives.

The device has a pair of breast pumps that can be slid into the bra of the nursing mother. It performs hands-free pumping automatically and stops when the bag is full. There are no external tubes, cords or dangling bottles, which means users will have lesser parts to clean. One feature of the device that will come as a huge relief for mothers is its almost zero noise.

Willow wearable smart breast pump is rechargeable and can last five pumping sessions when fully charged. The volume of breast milk and time spent on pumping can also be tracked through a smartphone app.

Willow breast pump comes with a price tag of $429.99 and the internal bag will cost $0.50 a piece. It will be available for purchase this spring.