Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga in Lalitpur, Madhya Pradesh, is in pain. A Mid-Day report said that the rigorous and long hours of shooting has left the actor with sore feet. In fact, Varun had shared a picture of his foot soaked in a tub of hot water on social media, which has now been removed.

Sui Dhaaga also features Anushka Sharma as the female lead. The film will see both Varun and Anushka in de-glam looks. Recently, the first look of the film was unveiled where the two actors, are dressed like those from the 80's era. The pairing looks fresh in the pictures.

In January 2018, Anushka had shared a picture on social media where she was seen learning the art of stitching and embroidery. Another picture that came out from the set, showed the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star in a blue saree and lost in her thoughts.

Speaking about the movie Varun had earlier told Times Now, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Directed by Sharat Katariya of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaga will hit the theaters on September 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's October (releasing on April 13), which marks the Bollywood debut of model Banita Sandhu. The Judwaa 2 actor has also signed Karan Johar's war film Rannbhoomi, to be directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame.