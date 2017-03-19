SP Balasubrahmanyam's latest Facebook post has come as a shock to his fans as well as Ilayaraja. The singer has claimed that he is not going to sing the songs composed by the music maestro, who has sent legal notices to him and a few other singers barring them from singing his tracks without his permission. Read the complete text of his post below:

"Dear all, Greetings from US. Had great shows in Seattle and LA last weekend. Grateful for the love you all showered upon us and the profesdional way the organizers conducted the shows.

Couple of days back, an Attorney representing Shri.Iliaya Raja, sent legal notices to me, Smt.Chithra, Charan, organisers of the concerts in different cities and the managements of all the venues, which says that we are not supposed to perform compositions of Shri.Iliayaraja without his permission, if so, it is breaking the copyright law and have to pay huge financial penalties and face legal action. Let me say, I am ignorant of these legalities.

My Son designed this world tour and we kick-started this SPB50 conncert tour in August in Toranto, then we performed in Russia, Srilanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and did lots of shows in India too. I did not get any feelers from Shri. Raja's office at that time. I dont know why now when we started our US tour. As I said earlier, I am ignorant of the law. If it is a law, so be it and I obey it.

In these circumstances, our troupe can not perform Isaijnani's compositions from to day. But the show should happen.By God's grace I have sung lots of other composer's songs too which we will present. Hope you all will bless our concerts as usual. I am always grateful for your love and affection.

I only request you all not to have any harsh opinions and discussions regarding this. If this is the design of God, I obey it with reverence. Sarvejanah Sukhinobhavanthu."

SPB's post left people wondering what went wrong in their relationship! Well, the fans only wish the legends sort out their differences soon.

SP Balasubrahmanyam- Ilayaraja combo has churned out endless number of hits in Tamil.

It may be recalled that Ilayaraja had earlier warned TV channels and radio stations from using his songs without his permission.