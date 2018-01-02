The title of Shah Rukh Khan's much-talked-about film, directed by Aanand L Rai, finally is out. The film is Zero, and SRK plays the character of a dwarf.

The makers released a teaser of Zero, in which the superstar's small avatar surprised everyone. This movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

After the teaser, the first poster of Zero has also come out, which reveals the release date. So, the SRK movie will be a Christmas treat as it will hit the screens on December 21 this year.

Take a look here:

Talking to Press Trust of India, director Aanand revealed why the movie's name is ZERO. "I wanted to celebrate Zero; I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and Zero comes from there," he said.

The movie has not been made yet, but Aanand decided to unveil the title on popular demand as there was a lot of curiosity surrounding Shah Rukh's role.

"Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans."

Aanand said: "They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind, and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it (dwarf part) will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film's USP is Shah Rukh's performance."

The teaser starts with adjectives like 'Paagal' (mad), 'Aashiq', 'Makaar' (schemer), 'Shayar' (poet), which hints at the various shades of SRK's part in the movie. Now, fans are more curious about the movie and Shah Rukh's role.

Also, speculations are rife that Katrina will play her real-life character in the movie, and SRK's character is a big fan of her.

Watch Zero teaser here: