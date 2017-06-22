Samsung was known for its Galaxy Note series until last year's Galaxy Note 7 pushed it to the edge of the precipice, not only affecting its revenue but also damaging its image. The device had to be discontinued before being recalled after several consumers complained of their devices catching fire. Many might have thought that the disappointing experience would trigger the South Korean technology giant to kill the Note series forever but that was not the case as it is planning to bring the Galaxy Note 8 in the next few months.

It's good that Samsung has decided to produce a new Galaxy Note device and its fans will be glad but it comes with a big risk – close to "do or die" situation. If the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is received well by the consumers, it will give a new life to the South Korean company but its failure could place it in a dangerous situation because of the growing competition from other mobile phone manufacturing companies.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has attracted more attention than it should because of the debacle of the Galaxy Note 7. It should do away with the doubt that its predecessor had brought about or else the Note-line will die a natural death, as it is important to earn the trust of the consumers.

Another big challenge for the Galaxy Note 8 is Apple's flagship iPhone 8 which is expected to be announced in September. Reports have claimed that the new iPhone will feature a 5.5-inch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, an A11 chipset, an iOS 11 operating system, a 3D depth-sensing front camera, a wireless charger, and a new fingerprint ID solution. The fight between the handsets from traditional rivals in inevitable.

You may call it a coincidence but it's been reported that both Samsung and Apple are having issues with the fingerprint sensor for their respective flagships. Fans will be disappointed if the handsets don't have in-screen fingerprint reader.

There are conflicting reports on the release date of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It was earlier reported that the device would be unveiled in the first week of August like its predecessor, but it has now emerged that it will see the light of day at the consumer electronics fair IFA 2017 in Berlin which is scheduled for September 1 to September 6.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD Infinity display with 2,960×1,440 pixels resolution, an iris scanner, and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and 13MP telephoto lens.