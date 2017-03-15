Leicester City continued their impressive run in the UEFA Champions League as they entered the quarterfinals of the European competition for the first time, with a 3-2 aggregate win over Sevilla on Tuesday. While the Foxes were the highlight of the match, Sevilla winger Samir Nasri also turned the spotlight on himself after getting sent off for a headbutt on Jamie Vardy.

The former Arsenal man was shown a second yellow card for the infraction and was dismissed by referee Daniele Orsato.

Nasri, 29, was slammed and ridiculed by football fans and blamed for losing his mind in the heat of the moment. Some of them have also drawn comparisons between Arsenal's present form and the Frenchman.

Arsene Wenger's side made an exit in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League for seven seasons in a row; Arsenal were humiliated by Bayern Munich yet again this month over the two legs. So, Nasri too making an exit via the red card during the match between Leicester and Sevilla at the King Power Stadium, was worthy enough to call the Frenchman a true Gunner by some fans.

Samir Nasri still being followed by arsenal curse! — IVHORN (@THEIVHORN) March 14, 2017

Nasri still repping Arsenal by going out in the round of sixteen, fair play to him. — • (@SimpIyEden) March 14, 2017

Hahahahahahahahaha SAMIR NASRI SENT OFF. ARSENAL BOTTLING IS IN HIS DNA! ITS A SICKNESS. WENGERISM IS A SICKNESS. — ▫️??‍♂️ (@MrMeeds) March 14, 2017

Meanwhile, certain Twitter users have also slammed Nasri yet again for leaving Arsenal back in 2011 after spending a trophy-less three seasons under Wenger.

@MirrorFootball Nasri is always stupid since the day he left Arsenal nowander he is never on the FRENCH SQUARD le blues — Brian Prince (@brian_adongo) March 15, 2017

@randhawamufc @WelBeast Banter aside.Had nasri and others stayed. Arsenal wouldn't be in this situation.. — Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) March 15, 2017