Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has heaped praise on Ravi Shastri's man-management abilities saying the Indian coach gives "positive vibes" and helps the team think positively.

Shastri has been vocal about India's chances in the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa, starting January 5 in Cape Town.

The former World Cup-winning all-rounder, who took over as Team India coach earlier this year, has backed Virat Kohli's men to become the first Indian side to win a Test series in the African nation.

Meanwhile, Kohli and his men are regarded as one of the better balanced Indian sides to have toured South Africa in the recent past.

The Asian giants' bowling line-up, which has five frontline pacers along with two spinners and a fast-bowling all-rounder, looks strong on paper and seems capable of picking up 20 wickets. On the other hand, the visitors batsmen are heading to South Africa after piling up quite a lot of runs in the recently-concluded home season.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Indian team, especially after their dominant home run in the last two seasons.

Why Shastri's role is important

However, the team's chances will all boil down to how Kohli and co. execute their plans under pressure and in alien conditions.

Shastri's role thus becomes important as the 55-year-old is known for firing up the team at the right moments.

Notably, the former Team Director, who was in charge of the team during their 2-0 loss in Australia in 2014-15 season, helped the team play an aggressive brand of cricket that earned them respect from the opposition.

"When you have Ravi bhai on the side, you are thinking positively. He always tells us 'back yourself and just enjoy your game'," Rahane said, as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

He added: "The guy who is not doing well, he [Shastri] is there to support him and he always backs him and give him positive vibes....that's a good thing about him."

Rahane lauds Kohli

Rahane also praised Kohli, saying the Indian skipper backs every player and allows them to express themselves freely on the field.

"Virat [Kohli] is a guy, who backs each and every player, he supports everyone. A word from him is always like 'go and play yourself, bat yourself, I am there to support you all, don't you worry about your performances, results...everything will be take care'," Rahane said.