Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been all over the news for quite a few weeks as he kept giving enough innuendos about his political entry leaving his fans in through-the-roof excitement.

But, let's put this into a rational perspective. In a career spanning more than four decades, the 'Thailaivar' has hardly made any attempt to take a stand or at least give a comment on the socio-political developments in the state or the country.

When Kamal Haasan voiced against GST

He should indeed learn a lesson or two from his friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan, a rare celebrity. The Ulaganayagan (universal hero) never left an opportunity to voice his opinion over contemporary issues even at the cost of facing ire from political circles of various camps. The latest being him lashing out at the Centre for imposing 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the entertainment industry. He said it will ruin regional cinema. The actor's tweets even evoked a response from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Rajinikanth has not made any comment on GST on entertainment.

Ulaganayagan's "tryst" with politicos

Kamal had even run into trouble during the release of crime thriller Viswaroopam. The then-Jayalalithaa government had banned its release when some Muslim groups alleged that their community was shown in bad light. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president Karunanidhi had even gone on record saying "Jayalalithaa is holding grudge against Kamal since MGR days."

Remember Jallikattu?



The Kaala star indeed supported the bull-taming sport signifying Tamil culture but it was days after celebs like Kamal Haasan, Surya and Arya extended their support. This safe play strategy reflects his lack of conviction.

Rajini's late attendance to farmers' protest

Coming back to Rajinikanth, a few days ago, a group of farmers from 16 districts of Tamil Nadu met him to remind him of his 15-year-old promise of donating Rs 1 crore for the national river interlinking project. The actor had agreed to hand over the sum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This act reflects his desperate attempt for political correctness. Surprisingly, he was nowhere to be seen when the state's farmers were protesting near Jantar Mantar at the nation's capital. Even an 18-year-old first-time voter can decipher the superstar's attempt at appropriating causes all of a sudden by coming out of his closet out of the blue.

When Chiranjeevi's PRP ship capsized in the ocean of cut-throat politics

Almost eight years ago, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi had made an electrifying entry into the world of politics by launching his own party -- Praja Rajyam Party. Though PRP contested elections in all the 294 assembly segments in the state, it managed to emerge victorious in a mere 18 constituencies.

After spearheading a poll campaign against the then-ruling Congress party calling it "corrupt," less than two years later, the megastar merged his party with the very same Congress he challenged in what could be an utter embarrassment to the voters. He is now enjoying his second innings at acting in movies, his home ground. Can we hope that Rajinikanth won't take us through a similar trip?

Why superstars like Rajinikanth choose not to swim against tide

Unlike many journalists and activists who take a stand against big political powers, superstars like Rajinikanth cannot do it, for the sole reason, they have too much to lose. Back in 1996, Rajini supported the DMK-TMC alliance in Tamil Nadu. But there is a gigantic difference between supporting parties and taking people's side against politicians.

Celebs have always been too obedient to political masters and are too careful to avoid ruffling feathers with them. They are too close to power to take your (aam admi) side. As an actor, you want everyone to watch your movie, but as a politician, you need to take sides, though tough sometimes. You cannot play the conformist in this world, especially in a state like Tamil Nadu, which is known for producing rebels and kingmakers in the likes of Periyar Ramasamy, Kamraj and Annadurai who challenged the existing social norms of society.

Plunging into a journey of serving people is a lonely one. It's always a swim against the tide. As columnist Manu Joseph said in a TOI blog, "You (celebrities) are not a reassuring guardian of those who are willing to sacrifice everything to shame the powerful. Because when retribution comes, there is nothing much you can do, nothing much that you, in fact, do to save them. The crusaders are often left to rot alone in their battle for survival. The most potent voice against power would always emanate from the nexus between journalism and activism. Here there are people who are not economically formidable, hence have very little to lose in stating what is right. And their low-stakes courage is then widely perceived as courage. And they, too, become famous."

So, is the Kaala star willing to sacrifice the state of serenity he is in now?