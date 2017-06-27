After being part of the Baahubali series, Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to share screen space once again. Yes, they are reportedly collaborating for Hindi movie Khamoshi.

Well, Prabhas will not be seen in a full-fledged role. It is his good friendship with the actress made him agree to do the cameo. "Tamannah and Prabhas are good friends, and he is more than happy to do anything for his close friends. It's a special appearance which will enhance the story," a source was quoted as saying by The Asian Age. However, the makers are yet to formally confirm the news.

Prabhas has become a popular face in India following the massive success of Baahubali series. Hence, the makers reportedly want to capitalise on his popularity by roping in the actor for a guest appearance.

The upcoming movie has Prabhu Deva in an important role and is directed by Chakri Toleti, the man who made Tamil movies like Unnaipol Oruvan and Billa 2. The film has been also shot in Tamil as Kolaiyuthir Kaalam with a completely different cast. Leading South actress Nayanthara plays the female lead.

The movie revolves around a deaf and mute woman and Tamannaah's film is entirely shot in London. It is a joint association of Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Baahubali 2 Business Slows Down

Meanwhile, the business of Baahubali 2 has witnessed a massive dip. The multilingual movie, which was released on April 28, has grossed over Rs 1700-crore at the worldwide box office. The SS Rajamouli's creation starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads.