Following the Indian government move in March 2016 to ban a popular over-the-counter drug, the manufacturers, Procter and Gamble (P&G), stopped making and selling the drug with immediate effect. However, a quick look at the company's Vicks India site reveals otherwise.

P&G's official Vicks India site, displays Vicks Action 500 Extra as a product costing Rs 3 to Rs 30 in the Browse Products header. The company has not mentioned about the ban in the website.

The site also has a 'Buy Now' icon. A pop up appears when you click on the 'Buy Now' icon, which reads "directly to your preferred online."

Last year on March 10, the government issued a gazette notification that banned the manufacturing, sale and distribution of fixed dose combination drug (a combination of several drugs). The government had banned 344 Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs.

"Our product Vicks Action 500 Extra has the same fixed dose combination and gets covered under this notification," said Shailyamanyu Singh Rathod, director, P&G, in a statement last year.

"We would like to reinforce that the health, safety and well-being of our consumers is our number one priority at P&G," he said.

The Vicks Action 500 Extra had joined a list of other popular drugs including cough syrups Corex (Pfizer) and Phensedyl (Abbott).

The government's move to ban such drugs comes as patients risk resistance to antibiotics in the face of growing usage of combination drugs, the Logical Indian reported.

Many such powerful antibiotics sold in India did not have the approval of the central government. The sale of such medicines are banned in countries like the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan and Australia.

In 2014, as many as 6,000 drugs available in the market only had state approval.