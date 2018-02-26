The sudden demise of legendary actor Sridevi came as a shock to the entire country. Before the forensic report revealed that she died of accidental drowning, speculations were rife that she died of heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Soon after the news of her death broke, people took to social media blaming the "beauty standards" of showbiz for the death of the actor. A viral post even mentioned that the deceased actor had to go under the knife and use botox treatment to look 'young'.

What is Botox?

The injection of botulinum toxin which is commonly known as Botox has become increasing popular for reducing wrinkles on an aging face. The effects are only temporary, and it just takes a few minutes and the procedure is not as complicated as other cosmetic procedures or surgeries.

How does it work?

The botulinum toxin is produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. When a small amount of it is injected into a muscle, it blocks the nerve signals and contracts the muscles. It eliminates wrinkles in the skin for a few months. After 72 hours of the treatment, the injection of Botox partly or completely eliminates wrinkles for most people. It typically lasts for only three to four months. One needs to go for another injection to keep the effect.

Side effects

Though it is considered to be one of the most effective ways of getting wrinkle-free skin, there are some possible side effects to it as well. The common side effects include headaches and bruising. In less than 1 percent of the cases, it results in drooping eyelids or eyebrows but they return back to their natural position within a few months.

According to health website WebMD, other side effects of Botox treatments include flu-like symptoms, nausea, temporary facial pain, redness at the injection site, reduced blinking, and weakness in the muscles of the face.

Apart from these issues, if the botulinum toxin spreads from where it was injected, it might turn out to be dangerous and lead to swallowing and breathing problems. These problems can arise within hours to few weeks after taking the injection and can even cause death.

The risk is considered to be the greatest in children who are being treated with it for muscle spasticity in their necks. However, adults who already have breathing or swallowing problems are also at risk if they take it.

According to an FDA report, as mentioned in eHealthMe, cardiac arrest is also seen among people taking Botox. It is reportedly high among females in the age group 40-49 who have been taking botox for less than one month and also medications like Tylenol for pain.

Meanwhile, the forensic reports of Sridevi's death revealed that she died due to accidental drowning, according to Gulf News. It also states that traces of alcohol have been found in her body. More investigation is needed to clear the mystery behind the sudden death of the actress.