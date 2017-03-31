Netflix's new original series 13 Reasons Why is going to premiere on the streaming website on Friday, March 31. Based on a young adult novel, the series depicts the suicide case of a teenage girl.

And the reason for the suicide? That's the mystery, which will unfold slowly over 13 episodes. Each episode will be an hour long.

13 Reasons Why revolves around Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a high school junior, who commits suicide. Her act leaves everyone stunned. And Hannah leaves behind a series of vintage cassette tapes, which will eventually provide clues to why she ended her life — and who's to be blamed.

Her classmate Clay, who had a crush on her, receives a shoe box full of cassette tapes. On the tapes, Hannah explains that there are 13 reasons behind her decision to end her life. She also gives references of 13 people. With all the twists and turns, 13 Reasons Why weaves an interesting story of a teenage life that will hook viewers until the end.

The series features Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Kate Walsh, Brain D'Arcy, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, and Tommy Dorfman.

Here is why you should watch the Netflix series:

Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, are among the executive producers of this series. So it is expected that every Selena fan will catch up with it.

The Netflix teen drama series is adapted from the New York Times bestseller Thirteen Reasons Why, written by Jay Asher.

Thirteen Reasons Why is directed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). The script is written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-Winner Brian Yorkey.

The series definitely has the elements of addictive mystery as The New York Times has written, "If you stick with "13 Reasons Why" — and the watchful, smart performance by Mr. Minnette ("Scandal," "Awake") is one reason to make the effort — it builds up some cumulative force. In the last four episodes, two directed by Carl Franklin and two by Jessica Yu, it achieves a momentum and gravity somewhat equal to its subject matter."

People also appreciated the teen drama: "13 Reasons — which includes Selena Gomez among its executive producers — is closer to a kids' version of HBO's superb feminist mystery-melodrama Big Little Lies."

Also, talking about Netflix, the month of April is going to bring in a lot of quality content on the streaming site. Here are the five TV series which are a must-see — DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Chelsea, Bill Nye Saves the World, Girlboss, and Dear White People.

