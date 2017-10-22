The current India team led by Virat Kohli are firing on all cylinders, defeating teams with utmost ease. They are gradually building towards the next 2019 World Cup in England, and India have a wonderful crop of players, who could help them lift the title.

India have been blessed with some experienced players, and one of them being former captain MS Dhoni, who will play an important role in the next World Cup.

Dhoni has been a terrific servant for India cricket, but the question still lingers about his retirement – when will he call it quits? With the former India captain still going strong in coloured clothing cricket, Dhoni still has some years left in him.

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly feels Dhoni will play in the mega event in England, and also explained how crucial the wicket-keeper batsman is to this India team in various aspects.

"I think so (Dhoni will continue till 2019 World Cup). The best part for Dhoni is Virat Kohli wants him. He's 36 and he's not the flamboyant MS Dhoni that we saw in Pakistan in 2004 but he's a different player now. Kohli needs him not just as a keeper but in the leadership capacity as well; he has got the best view behind the stumps," Ganguly told India Today.

There seems to a great respect between Dhoni and Kohli, who are always involved in some conversations during a match before making some important on-field changes. More often than not, Kohli, to a certain extent, depends on Dhoni's knowledge to make things happen when things are not going his way.

One should not only look at Dhoni as Kohli's assistance in the World Cup as the Jharkhand man is still a dangerous batsman, who can change the complexion of the game in the matter of overs.

Dhoni may no longer go hammer and tongs from ball one, but he has matured as a cricketer and loves finishing the games for India, which is what Kohli will count on.