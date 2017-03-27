Veteran actor Sathyaraj aka Kattappa in Baahubali, spoke about the million dollar question, "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali", at the pre-release event of Baahubali 2.

Photos: Sathyaraj at Baahubali 2 pre-release event

At the pre-release event of Baahubali 2, Sathyaraj said, "I am very proud to be in this film. After doing 250 films in 40 years, today my name is Kattappa all over India except for Tamil Nadu. Thank you very much Rajamouli and his team because you gave me a very big honour. Everybody lived their characters and I thank everyone for their support."

Anchor Suma asked him if he gets irritated by the question of Kattappa's motive to kill his king, and Sathyaraj said, "No! I know the answer. It's very simple." His words made the whole place go into a pin-drop silence.

With a smile, Sathyaraj continued, "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas and my director SS Rajamouli told me to kill Baahubali. So I killed him. Otherwise why would I kill my darling Prabhas? He is my darling from the movie Mirchi."

Then, Suma changed the question and asked him, why Rajamouli told him to kill Baahubali, and not somebody else in the film. And Sathyaraj said, "Please ask this question to SS Rajamouli."

Sathyaraj plays army-chief Kattappa, an honest servant to Amarendra Baahubali. But Baahubali the Beginning ended in a cliffhanger with Kattappa killing his master. The question has build up a massive amount of curiosity and craze around its second installment– Baahubali: The Conclusion.

