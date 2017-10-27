Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun shooting post her pregnancy. Veere Di Wedding is the first film Bebo is shooting for after she gave birth to Taimur.

Due to her work, the actress has to travel, and she takes Taimur with her. This leaves Saif Ali Khan alone at home, but the nawab actually enjoys those moments.

Yes, you heard it right. Saif has admitted that he becomes happy when Kareena and Taimur are not home. Here's what he told Hindustan Times:

"During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she (Kareena) took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home (laughs). I love being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent.

"He (Taimur) is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don't have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them."

Said also said: "I won't be happy if I have to be around them all the time. In the second schedule, Taimur was alone with me and he was looking a little sad. But now he is happy that Kareena is back. The house also looks balanced because we need her energy."

We wonder what Bebo has to say about her husband's idea of being happy.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Bebo to appear on screen. They have gotten more curious since the makers of Veere Di Wedding released the posters.