Filmmaker Karan Johar has brought his twins, Yash and Roohi, home and fans are eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the little ones. However, Karan's celebrity friends will be able to see the babies only in photos as the director will not allow any of them to meet his kids.

Karan has been advised not to allow anyone to meet his babies for a month, Mid-Day reported. As the twins were born pre-term and spent seven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the doctors have asked Karan to be extra careful.

Though the reports on the twin's growth are positive, premature babies are more likely to attract infections. Hence, to avoid any complication, the doctors asked Karan not to allow visitors.

Dr Bhupendra Awasthi, who has been monitoring the babies, told Mid-Day: "Normally, babies have low immunity and in case of premature births, extra precaution is mandatory. Regular follow-up (check-up) us of utmost importance, so that we can monitor their growth. Deficiencies that they had during birth also need to be checked. We have fixed dates to conduct tests and ascertain their health. He (Karan) needs to keep a tab on number of guests he receives; the babies are susceptible to infection."

"Karan is emotionally attached to the babies and is sincere as a father. He'd regularly come to check on them (when they were in the NICU). I am sure he will be able to look after them really well by himself," the doctor added.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are said to have visited the hospital when Yash and Roohi were admitted.

