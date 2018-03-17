Even as millions of fans are speculating that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will marry by the year end, Karan Johar has made a rather offbeat statement on the couple's relationship.

It was during reverse Rapid Fire Karan round of Calling Karan, which is Karan's first ever radio show, where the director-producer was asked as to which Bollywood couple would break-up if in a long distance relationship. To this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said: "I think Ranveer and Deepika. They seem like they always need each other," reported Bollywood Life.

Although he was probably joking, it can't be denied that Ranveer and Deepika never shy away from flaunting their love for each other though they have not admitted to their relationship yet. Be it attending events or parties, the couple is often seen arriving together, holding hands, with their never-ending PDA for all to see.

Of late, Deepika and Ranveer have also been giving away a lot of hints about the rumored affair on social media.

Recently, Ranveer posted a picture on his Instagram in which he is seen holding the Entertainer of the Year (Male) award that he received at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards. The actor dedicated his award to the late legendary actress Sridevi.

Deepika, who was also honored with the Entertainer of the Year award for the female category, however, couldn't help but go gaga over her man. Without giving a second thought, the actress commented 'mine' on Ranveer's post. However, she was quick to delete the comment.

But DeepVeer fans were even quicker to spot the comment and take a screen shot of it. They started circulating it on social media, where it went viral.