Comedian Kapil Sharma has been in news for a long time. The recent one is that Kapil is in stress and thus, fainted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The sad part is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had arrived on the sets to shoot an episode on Friday, July 7. They were at the show to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal, but they had to leave without shooting it.

Everything was ready, the stars came on the sets, the gags were in place and they were about to start, when Kapil had to be rushed to the hospital. "We don't know what happened exactly, but Kapil fainted and was rushed to a hospital. And we were told it was due to stress," a source told DNA.

Since his fallout with Sunil Grover, Kapil seemed to be in a lot of stress. As Sunil left the show, the TRP ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show went extremely low and it could be one of the reasons of Kapil's stress.

And now, rival Krushna Abhishek is coming up with a new show, The Drama Company, on the same channel and it will have Sunil in it. Also, this is not the first time Kapil's health issue became the matter of concern.

A few days, The Kapil Sharma Show's shooting with team of Guest Iin London had to be cancelled because Kapil had to be hospitalised as his sugar levels had dropped. Is this stress just because Sunil quit the show or his rival Krushna is making a comeback?

If you remember Kapil left Colors last year when the channel launched Comedy Nights Bachao with Krushna and reportedly felt that it was promoted more than his show.

Meanwhile, Kapil made headlines as he will be donating 100 cycles to an NGO called Gyanam Ganga, according to reports. The NGO uses cycles to create awareness about visual impairment. Kapil will announce about it in the presence of NGO members in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.