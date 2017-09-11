Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to grab attention, be it because of her amazing acting skills or her blunt statements. Her recent allegations against Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan made on Aap Ki Adalat have become the talk of the town.

While Aditya called her a "mad girl", his wife Zarina Wahab said she was a liar. SpotboyE got in touch with Zarina and asked her her views on Kangana's allegations. She said: "Kangana is simply lying about whatever she has been recently saying regarding Aditya and me." According to Zarina, Kangana should undergo a lie detector test.

Zarina told something similar to Pinkvilla as well. She said: "This is completely untrue! When I knew she was dating my husband how can I say she's like my daughter? That is ridiculous!"

She added: "If she found Aditya to be such a bad person, why was she with him? They were together for 4.5 years. When I first started hearing what she was saying, I actually felt bad for her."

To this, Kangana sister Rangoli went on a rant on Twitter (like always) and slammed Zarina in a series of tweets. This is what she said:

If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIRagnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr4yrs Zarina g https://t.co/Ytkl9FDkh3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Shame on you it's because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society. @TeamMissMalini @pinkvilla @bollywood_life — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

The Queen actress had on Aap Ki Adalat said not only had Aditya exploited her, but also Zarina had not helped her.

"My film Gangster was about to release then. I was a minor. I remember going to his wife (Zarina Wahab) and meeting her, and I was like 'Please save me! I'm younger than your daughter. I'm a minor and I can't tell my parents'," Kangana said on Aap Ki Adalat.

"She said to me that they were relieved that he was not at home otherwise he raised his hand on domestic helps and others. She said it's actually good for us if he is not around, so I can't help you," she added.