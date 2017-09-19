It looks like much has not changed since Pahlaj Nihalani left as the chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In Prasoon Joshi's rule also, the filmmakers and actors have to face difficulties about getting the movie scenes approved. And the recent casualty is Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2.

According to DNA, there's a scene in the movie, in which Alia Bhatt has been mentioned. As Alia and Varun are close friends, the makers mentioned her name without any fear of getting into trouble.

But, the CBFC is not allowing that scene until and unless Alia gives an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the makers. The decision of censor board left director David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala shocked.

In fact, Varun tried to make the members understand that Alia is his friend and she has no problem with it.

"They wanted an NOC from Alia before she can be mentioned in Judwaa 2. Nadiadwala and Dhawan argued that Alia was his buddy and therefore it wasn't going to be a problem. But the CBFC was adamant. Friend or foe, you have to get an NOC from all living persons who are mentioned in film," a source told DNA.

The CBFC has asked to get an NOC from all the celebrities and popular names who have been mentioned in the film. So now the makers not only have to get an NOC from Alia, but also from Mahesh Bhatt and Poonam Dhillon.

Well, the board can sometimes be cranky. We have seen worst, isn't it?

Judwaa 2 is the remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa and he will make a cameo in it. Recently, he was seen dancing on Chalti Hai Kya song with Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent Instagram video.

Tan Tanna Tan with the original Judwaa @beingsalmankhan just for you @varundvn ?? time for #judwaa2 now!! #mumbaibound A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Varun will play the double role and his love interests will be Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu in the movie, which will hit the screens on September 29.