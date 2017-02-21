- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
-
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Why is Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari still in the UK?
Buhari first left Nigeria on 20 January to undergo medical treatment, and was expected to return on 6 February. However, he prolonged his stay, and as of 21 February, remains in London. This has led to rumours about Buharis health, forcing the Nigerian presidency to deny that the 74-year-old is seriously ill or even dead.
Most popular