- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Why is Cyprus divided?
Talks with the United Nations are taking place over the future of Cyprus, a country that is currently divided between Turkish control in the north and Greek control in the south. IBTimes UK takes a look at the history of the former British colony, how it came to be divided, and what the future holds for the Mediterranean island.
Most popular