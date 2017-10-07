Irrfan Khan revealed (all in jest) at the trailer launch of Qarib Qarib Singlle that he is looking for an app where he can find dates. What's funny here is that his wife was sitting right next to him!

He said: "I believe in it and I am looking for an app which makes it all easy. It is a practical thing but our society wants to cover it up and that makes it weird. Why feel guilty about a natural thing."

He further added: "Main apna face daalonga toh log yakin nahi karenge ki yeh joh dating ke liye bol raha yeh Irrfan hai. [Loose translation: People will not believe Irrfan is looking for a date if I show my face in the app.]"

And everyone burst out with laughter. Check out the video below.

Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in satirical comedy Hindi Medium, released the trailer of Qarib Qarib Singlle on Friday, which also features Malayalam actress Parvathy Menon in the lead.

Irrfan once again shines brightly, showcasing his quirky side and acing with his impeccable comic timing.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with an unorthodox introduction of Irrfan's character named Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is almost single, and Parvathy aka Jaya who hasn't been in a relationship for a long time.

Both are on the lookout for a partner in their life, and meet through Facebook. They become friends and eventually begin to explore each other's interests in the adventurous yet eventful, strange and crazy journey of their lives.

Irrfan Khan's character will remind you of his role in Anurag Basu's Life in a Metro, where he played a confused guy with a cute sense of humour. He carries the aura in this one as well.

Parvathy, who is foraying into Bollywood with this film, compliments him with her screen presence and looks promising. You also get a glimpse of Neha Dhupia, who is a surprise package in the film, according to the makers.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Qarib Qarib Singlle will release worldwide on November 10. The film will face tough competition at the ticket windows from Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz.